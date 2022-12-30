Read full article on original website
Middlebury Rolls Past Wellesley 63-42
The Middlebury women's basketball team opened the new year with a dominant 63-42 victory at Wellesley. Reagan McDonald paced the Panthers with 19 points, shooting an impressive .714 (5-7) from beyond the arc. HIGHLIGHTS. McDonald sank a three-pointer with just 18 seconds elapsed, sparking a 5-0 burst for Middlebury to...
Men’s Hockey Drops 4-1 Decision To SUNY Cortland
The Middlebury men's ice hockey team pulled to within 2-1 at the 8:19 mark of the third period, but SUNY Cortland added a pair of empty-net goals to secure the 4-1 victory. The contest was the consolation game of the Middlebury Holiday Classic in Chip Kenyon '85 Arena. HIGHLIGHTS. The...
