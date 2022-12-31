Poppy Harlow recently showed her CNN This Morning co-hosts, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, some love. Prior to a spate of tense, awkward exchanges, the three anchors were brought together in September for the rebooted morning show, which has seen some personality clashing, particularly between Lemon and the two women. The heated moments have led some viewers to question the feasibility of the morning roster. However, a recent Instagram post from Harlow suggests that those incidents are all water under the bridge. Harlow uploaded a black and white picture of the three journalists posing for photos at the Dec. 11 event, CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History. Harlow, Lemon, and Collins are all smiles, with no traces of negativity to be found. "The only two people who could make me smile this big after a 3am wake up [heart emoji]," Harlow wrote as the caption.

16 DAYS AGO