Read full article on original website
Robert Smith
2d ago
Screw the cease and decease order. Small businesses were ordered closed with no regard for liberty or scientific evidence as a benefit.
Reply
15
mac wick
2d ago
rules that were all unconstitutional...an no government doesn't have the rights to make it up as it goes along...they have the right to advise..that's it...
Reply
13
Related
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
KFYR-TV
38-year-old hit and injured standing outside stuck vehicle near Northwood, ND
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old man was standing by his vehicle along Highway 15 near Northwood at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday. His vehicle was stuck in the ditch, and another pickup was attempting to pull the car out of the ditch....
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 30, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jamison Joseph Nichols, 19, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Burglary. Leland Lyman Jeanotte, 25, no address provided, for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 12/29/2022 – At 9:10 p.m., the CFD...
Northwood male injured in pedestrian crash
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Northwood. According to a report from the NDHP, a Cadilac Escalade SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Northwood woman, was traveling westbound on Highway 15 approximately 5 miles east of Northwood in […]
rjbroadcasting.com
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: UND demo…minimum wage & GF Town Square
Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
valleynewslive.com
Bison Cap 2022 with 22-Point Thrashing of UND, 71-49
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota State trio of Grant Nelson, Andrew Morgan and Boden Skunberg combined to nearly outscore North Dakota by themselves, as the Bison men’s basketball team cruised to a dominant 71-49 win over the Fighting Hawks on Friday night. Nelson finished with 18...
Comments / 2