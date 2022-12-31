Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
Related
KCCI.com
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to extinguish a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on NE 51st Street Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the fire seems to be contained to the attic. The...
KCCI.com
Indianola family looks forward after fire completely destroys their home
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A family is finding ways to stay positive after a fire on Tuesday destroyed their Indianola home. Christina Dale says she, her husband Mike Middleswart, and their three kids were inside their mobile home on Tuesday evening preparing for dinner around 7 p.m. She recalls her husband saying he smelled something different before going to look into it and discovering the fire.
KCCI.com
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
KCCI.com
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines hospitals are welcoming their first babies of the new year. UnityPoint welcomed its first baby of 2023 just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Emaan Umer was born to parents Fatima and Muhammad at Methodist West Hospital. Her name means 'faith' in Arabic. At...
KCCI.com
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCCI.com
Truck hits snow plow in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — A snow plow was hit by a truck in State Center on Sunday. State Center police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 330 and that slick conditions played a factor in the crash. Photos shared by State Center police...
Police identify man killed in Des Moines homicide on New Year's Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the person killed in the city's first homicide of 2023. Police say the victim is 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen of Des Moines. DMPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway at approximately 1:03...
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa
In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured after shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police confirm one man is dead and two men are injured after an afternoon shooting at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a critical gunshot injury. Life-saving measures were initiated, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
Johnston Town Center welcomes Backpocket Pin & Pixel
JOHNSTON, Iowa — One of Iowa’s most well-known craft breweries is making its mark in Johnston’s new downtown with beers and retro fun. Backpocket Pin & Pixel served its first customers on New Year’s Eve, with a proper grand opening scheduled for Jan. 6. The taproom is occupying a brand-new building within Johnston Town Center, […]
Comments / 0