numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole was on one after he was helped up by an attractive fan sitting courtside.
Joe Harris (knee) available Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets gaurd Joe Harris will play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he landed on the injury report coming into the week. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he has received the green light to take the floor.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell rattles off 71 points in win, offers condolences to Bills' Damar Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell dropped 71 points in a historic night as he helped the team beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime.
Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler (knee) active for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler missed the Heat's previous game with a knee injury, but has been cleared to play since then. The star did express concerns about not being a full 100-percent healthy, but he should be good to go tonight.
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out Monday versus Cavs
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Javonte Green (knee) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out Monday's game as he recovers from his knee injury. Green has been averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per 36 minutes so far this season.
Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
Heat's Caleb Martin (quad) starting Monday versus Clippers
The Miami Heat listed Caleb Martin (quad) as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Martin was a true game-time decision tonight with a quad injury, but will play and start against the Clippers while Haywood Highsmith moves to the bench. Martin has a $4,600 salary on...
Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup
The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
Victor Oladipo (injury management) probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo is listed probable due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, though it's safe to assume he'll play. Our...
Nicolas Batum (ankle) available for Clippers Monday
The Los Angeles Clippers will have Nicolas Batum (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Batum will suit up Monday and play off the Clippers' bench. Batum has a $5,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.7 fantasy points, with 7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (illness) active and starting on Saturday, Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Gobert will make his return to the court after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 39.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes...
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
