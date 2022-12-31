Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec, N.M. 34, St. Michael 31
Ben Franklin 58, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 41
Bradshaw Mountain 33, Peoria Centennial 29
Buckeye 48, Tolleson 25
Cottonwood Mingus 62, Glendale Apollo 45
Eastmark 40, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 31
El Mirage Dysart 56, Phoenix Greenway 21
Florence 28, Odyssey Institute 24
Fountain Hills 37, American Leadership-Queen Creek 33
Glendale Apollo 43, Phoenix Thunderbird 39
Lincoln 27, Gilbert Classical Academy 24
Mesa Red Mountain 45, Lakeside Blue Ridge 33
NFL YET College Prep Academy 35, Kearny Ray 21
Organ Mountain, N.M. 64, Tucson Arizona IRHS 52
Peoria Centennial 47, Marana 41
Perry 53, C. H. Flowers, Md. 40
Phoenix Horizon 47, Mica Mountain 40
Prescott 48, Tucson 43
Sedona Red Rock 74, Prescott 26
Sonoma Valley, Calif. 49, Phoenix St. Mary’s 28
Tempe McClintock 46, Yuma Cibola 37
Tempe McClintock 58, Glendale Mountain Ridge 47
Tucson Sahuaro 63, Village Christian, Calif. 55
Williams 65, Miami 56
Yuma Cibola 53, Paradise Valley 42
Cactus Jam=
Sprague, Ore. 52, Scottsdale Christian 38
Westlake, Ohio 43, Gilbert Christian 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
