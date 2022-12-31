Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blissfield 43, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 24
Bloomfield Hills Marian 54, Detroit Mumford 45
Chelsea 51, Lyndhurst Brush, Ohio 41
Comstock Park 61, Cedar Springs 38
Deckerville 39, Oak Park 21
Goodrich 67, St. Clair 23
Howell 60, Yale 29
Ithaca 53, Holton 26
Kent City 47, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44
Lake Fenton 63, Detroit Cass Tech 47
Lowell 54, Westfield 50
Marysville 40, Sanford-Meridian 38, OT
Menominee 54, Marinette, Wis. 33
North Farmington 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 42
Port Huron 40, Farwell 24
Reed City 38, Midland Calvary Baptist 36
Sylvania Northview, Ohio 45, Lenawee Christian 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0