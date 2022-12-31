ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blissfield 43, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 24

Bloomfield Hills Marian 54, Detroit Mumford 45

Chelsea 51, Lyndhurst Brush, Ohio 41

Comstock Park 61, Cedar Springs 38

Deckerville 39, Oak Park 21

Goodrich 67, St. Clair 23

Howell 60, Yale 29

Ithaca 53, Holton 26

Kent City 47, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44

Lake Fenton 63, Detroit Cass Tech 47

Lowell 54, Westfield 50

Marysville 40, Sanford-Meridian 38, OT

Menominee 54, Marinette, Wis. 33

North Farmington 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 42

Port Huron 40, Farwell 24

Reed City 38, Midland Calvary Baptist 36

Sylvania Northview, Ohio 45, Lenawee Christian 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Michigan State building momentum going into Michigan matchup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo punched the air with his right fist, shouted words of encouragement to his team and crouched as if he was getting into a defensive stance on the sideline. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was fired up, in a good way, about how Michigan State was playing about 10 minutes into a 74-56 victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night. “That was the best first half of basketball that we played in a while,” Izzo said. There was a lot for the hard-driving Izzo to like in the lopsided win, which even included his son, Steven, crashing the boards to get a loose ball in the last minute to help the Spartans have a 46-29 rebounding edge.
EAST LANSING, MI
