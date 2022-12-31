ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 59, Willapa Valley 44

Bellevue Christian 52, Olympic 43

Bonney Lake 69, Fife 48

Central Bucks East, Pa. 56, Skyview 55

Columbia (Burbank) 47, Overlake School 44

Columbia (White Salmon) 38, Riverside, Ore. 31

Ellensburg 49, Nooksack Valley 38

Kennedy 69, Tahoma 66

Liberty 54, Mercer Island 51

Lynden 58, Prosser 53

Mark Morris 69, Brewster 64

Marysville-Getchell 65, Bellingham 55

Montesano 45, Aberdeen 37

Ridgefield 46, Lakewood 43

Sehome 67, Grandview 48

Todd Beamer 55, Woodinville 44

Cactus Jam=

David Douglas, Ore. 56, North Creek 26

Fort Vancouver Tournament=

Liberty, Ore. 67, Moses Lake 59

Reynolds, Ore. 62, Fort Vancouver 58

Ft. Vancouver Holiday Classic=

De La Salle, Ore. 63, Blanchet 59

Les Schwab Invitational=

Lake Oswego, Ore. 78, Redmond 60

Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

Ridgeview, Ore. 57, La Center 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

