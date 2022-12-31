Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 59, Willapa Valley 44
Bellevue Christian 52, Olympic 43
Bonney Lake 69, Fife 48
Central Bucks East, Pa. 56, Skyview 55
Columbia (Burbank) 47, Overlake School 44
Columbia (White Salmon) 38, Riverside, Ore. 31
Ellensburg 49, Nooksack Valley 38
Kennedy 69, Tahoma 66
Liberty 54, Mercer Island 51
Lynden 58, Prosser 53
Mark Morris 69, Brewster 64
Marysville-Getchell 65, Bellingham 55
Montesano 45, Aberdeen 37
Ridgefield 46, Lakewood 43
Sehome 67, Grandview 48
Todd Beamer 55, Woodinville 44
Cactus Jam=
David Douglas, Ore. 56, North Creek 26
Fort Vancouver Tournament=
Liberty, Ore. 67, Moses Lake 59
Reynolds, Ore. 62, Fort Vancouver 58
Ft. Vancouver Holiday Classic=
De La Salle, Ore. 63, Blanchet 59
Les Schwab Invitational=
Lake Oswego, Ore. 78, Redmond 60
Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=
Ridgeview, Ore. 57, La Center 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
