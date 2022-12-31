Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 49, Tullahoma, Tenn. 46
Belgreen 65, Phillips-Bear Creek 53
Bibb County 50, Tuscaloosa Academy 45
Center Point 45, Escambia County 43
Chelsea 59, Cascade, Tenn. 40
Clay-Chalkville 60, Hartselle 55
Collinsville 68, Valley Head 59
Cornerstone Christian 70, Holy Family Catholic 40
Cottage Hill 71, Williamson 47
Cullman 75, Oak Mountain 51
East Limestone 62, Marshall County, Tenn. 54
Fairhope 50, UMS-Wright 39
Florence 84, Fort Payne 53
Gaylesville 64, Ider 54
Great Crossing, Ky. 60, Spain Park 53
Guntersville 76, Giles County, Tenn. 48
Hardaway, Ga. 57, Lanett 40
Hillcrest 61, Bessemer City 17
Jackson 72, Baldwin County 61
LaRue Co., Ky. 59, Briarwood Christian 45
Marengo 57, University Charter 48
Mars Hill Bible 61, Beech, Tenn. 26
Minor 50, Leeds 45
Mobile Christian 47, Bayshore Christian 40
Montevallo 49, Tarrant 37
Moore County, Tenn. 62, Brooks 61
North Murray, Ga. 85, Donoho 45
Northridge 58, Highland Home 56
Northside 63, Oakman 59
Pelham 57, Brookwood 35
Plainview 73, Jasper 35
R.C. Hatch 67, A.L. Johnson 45
Saint Paul’s, La. 48, Oneonta 35
Sardis 71, Metcalfe Co., Ky. 63
St. James 65, Southside-Gadsden 33
Vestavia Hills 60, Homewood 46
Westbrook Christian 61, Asbury 27
Winfield 37, Shoals Christian 28
Woodville 60, Waterloo 49
Woodville 69, Cherokee 43
