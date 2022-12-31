ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 49, Tullahoma, Tenn. 46

Belgreen 65, Phillips-Bear Creek 53

Bibb County 50, Tuscaloosa Academy 45

Center Point 45, Escambia County 43

Chelsea 59, Cascade, Tenn. 40

Clay-Chalkville 60, Hartselle 55

Collinsville 68, Valley Head 59

Cornerstone Christian 70, Holy Family Catholic 40

Cottage Hill 71, Williamson 47

Cullman 75, Oak Mountain 51

East Limestone 62, Marshall County, Tenn. 54

Fairhope 50, UMS-Wright 39

Florence 84, Fort Payne 53

Gaylesville 64, Ider 54

Great Crossing, Ky. 60, Spain Park 53

Guntersville 76, Giles County, Tenn. 48

Hardaway, Ga. 57, Lanett 40

Hillcrest 61, Bessemer City 17

Jackson 72, Baldwin County 61

LaRue Co., Ky. 59, Briarwood Christian 45

Marengo 57, University Charter 48

Mars Hill Bible 61, Beech, Tenn. 26

Minor 50, Leeds 45

Mobile Christian 47, Bayshore Christian 40

Montevallo 49, Tarrant 37

Moore County, Tenn. 62, Brooks 61

North Murray, Ga. 85, Donoho 45

Northridge 58, Highland Home 56

Northside 63, Oakman 59

Pelham 57, Brookwood 35

Plainview 73, Jasper 35

R.C. Hatch 67, A.L. Johnson 45

Saint Paul’s, La. 48, Oneonta 35

Sardis 71, Metcalfe Co., Ky. 63

St. James 65, Southside-Gadsden 33

Vestavia Hills 60, Homewood 46

Westbrook Christian 61, Asbury 27

Winfield 37, Shoals Christian 28

Woodville 60, Waterloo 49

Woodville 69, Cherokee 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy