Idaho State

Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 72, Burley 61

Centennial 68, Idaho Falls 54

Fruitland 64, Cole Valley 45

Garden Valley 74, Vision Charter 45

Highland 61, Skyline 52

Homedale 68, Kimberly 58

Kamiah 41, Soda Springs 39, OT

Liberty Charter 55, Horseshoe Bend 38

Mountain Home 47, Spring Creek, Nev. 41

Rigby 81, Star Valley, Wyo. 73, 3OT

Sugar-Salem 68, Stansbury, Utah 62

Syracuse, Utah 46, Preston 45

Timberline 55, Century 45

Truck-Stop Classic=

New Plymouth 53, Vale, Ore. 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

