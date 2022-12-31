Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 72, Burley 61
Centennial 68, Idaho Falls 54
Fruitland 64, Cole Valley 45
Garden Valley 74, Vision Charter 45
Highland 61, Skyline 52
Homedale 68, Kimberly 58
Kamiah 41, Soda Springs 39, OT
Liberty Charter 55, Horseshoe Bend 38
Mountain Home 47, Spring Creek, Nev. 41
Rigby 81, Star Valley, Wyo. 73, 3OT
Sugar-Salem 68, Stansbury, Utah 62
Syracuse, Utah 46, Preston 45
Timberline 55, Century 45
Truck-Stop Classic=
New Plymouth 53, Vale, Ore. 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
