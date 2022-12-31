Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 50, Lehi, Utah 41
Borah 44, Caldwell 23
Burley 31, Emmett 26
Cole Valley 47, Minico 43
Hillcrest 48, Kuna 41
Melba 54, Mountain View 41
Parma 52, American Falls 42
Pocatello 72, Elko, Nev. 27
Ridgeline, Utah 66, Skyline 49
Rigby 49, American Fork, Utah 40
Rocky Mountain 49, Whitney, Calif. 34
Snake River 42, Madison 41
Thunder Ridge 53, Eagle 46
Weiser 53, Gooding 41
Colton Holiday Tournament=
Genesee 51, Asotin, Wash. 28
TimberLion Tournament=
Post Falls 75, Middleton 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clearwater Valley vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
