Utah State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 50, Lehi, Utah 41

Borah 44, Caldwell 23

Burley 31, Emmett 26

Cole Valley 47, Minico 43

Hillcrest 48, Kuna 41

Melba 54, Mountain View 41

Parma 52, American Falls 42

Pocatello 72, Elko, Nev. 27

Ridgeline, Utah 66, Skyline 49

Rigby 49, American Fork, Utah 40

Rocky Mountain 49, Whitney, Calif. 34

Snake River 42, Madison 41

Thunder Ridge 53, Eagle 46

Weiser 53, Gooding 41

Colton Holiday Tournament=

Genesee 51, Asotin, Wash. 28

TimberLion Tournament=

Post Falls 75, Middleton 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clearwater Valley vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

