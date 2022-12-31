ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Smoke on the Water bonfire returns to Atlantic Beach

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApWKB_0jzEO3yx00

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – An annual tradition along the Crystal Coast is back to ring in the New Year.

The Smoke on the Water bonfire in Atlantic Beach took place on Friday. The annual tradition is something people look forward to every year.

“It’s just a very, very positive community event. I’ve told several friends that night I never get tired of this,” said one Carteret County resident, Curt Winbourne.

It traditionally happens on the Friday before New Year’s Eve, and the town spends all year saving up wood for it. This year, they had 386 palettes ready to burn.

“I think the fun of the bonfire on the beach is that typically fires aren’t permitted on the beach, just by a random citizen on a random day. So, it’s fun for people to be able to enjoy that once a year,” said the Director of Recreation, Communication, and Special Events for the Town of Atlantic Beach, Morgan Gilbert.

The town sold s’mores kits too and had smaller fires adjacent to the big one so people could roast their marshmallows safely.

“It’s our way to bring in the new year and have an event that’s really fun, that’ll bring all of our community members together, as well as everyone who’s in town for the holiday,” said Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores helping cold-stunned turtles

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — The Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is helping with over 200 cold-stunned sea turtles so they can be nursed back to health. The turtles were rescued in different parts of North Carolina during December. The aquarium took in about 22 of the turtles and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle […]
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 29, 30 & 31

Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Board of Aldermen Approve Salary Increase, City Employees Still Underpaid

The City of New Bern hired Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to conduct a market salary study of their workforce in February 2022 and it continued through until this the first week in December. The study compared the city’s pay scale with benchmark cities that included Clayton, Craven County, Goldsboro, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, Kinston, Morehead City, Pitt County, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Wake County, Washington, Wilmington, Wilson, and Greenville Util. Com.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

John Lapitsky, 77; service Jan. 5

John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church. John was a...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars

From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

Firearms stolen from business in the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Food Assistance Available to Help Older Adults

According to the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) website, the following is provided to inform eligible seniors of food assistance program:. The ECCAAA is providing assistance to address the nutritional needs of people aged 60 years of age and older by providing a food reimbursement assistance program.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy