advantagenews.com
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
KSBW.com
Highway 9 closed north of Bear Creek due to landslide
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Caltrans and the CHP are currently on the scene of a highway closure on Highway 9, north of Bear Creek. The closure is due to a landslide and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. The closure is from Bear Creek Road at Star...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
ABC 15 News
One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona
One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening. The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County. At one point during the pursuit, a...
California Family Rescued from SUV Engulfed in Strong Floodwaters
As the name would suggest, SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are built to withstand just about anything. Equipped with features from off-road vehicles, many SUVs can traverse rock, sand, ice, snow, and mud with ease. One type of terrain (if you can even call it that) that should never be tested, however, is water.
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
fox17.com
Code Red Weather: Strong storms expected, tornados possible
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that will impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Monday night into Tuesday. Scattered showers can be expected for the daylight hours of Monday. An incoming cold front will move...
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's reservoirs
Many wonder how much the wet weather is impacting California's critical reservoirs. KTVU's Tom Vacar takes a look at whether the last storm impacted the drought.
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
Massive Storm Across California Leaves 15 Million Under Weather Alert
Last month, New York was slammed by a deadly winter storm. The blizzard left dozens across the state, as well as the country, dead. Now, a week later, California is facing similar storm issues. On Saturday, a massive storm swept the state and others, leaving 15 million people under a severe weather alert.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
mymotherlode.com
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot dead Thursday after a car stop in southern California.
