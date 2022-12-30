MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought highs in the 60s yesterday were mild, just wait... our warming trend is going strong as we inch closer to the end of 2022. Thursday’s temperatures will be above average thanks to a ton of sunshine; afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s areawide. A little bit of breeze will help keep conditions comfortable, but wind coming in the from south around 5-10 mph will help fuel our next chance for rain.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO