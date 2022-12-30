ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wrbl.com

WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well 2023 will start off with a bang in Central Alabama. Multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms will sweep across the state between 10 a.m. today and 10 a.m. tomorrow. There will be elevated risk for severe weather and flooding in association with this activity. That...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says

Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Beautiful today before the rain moves in tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought highs in the 60s yesterday were mild, just wait... our warming trend is going strong as we inch closer to the end of 2022. Thursday’s temperatures will be above average thanks to a ton of sunshine; afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s areawide. A little bit of breeze will help keep conditions comfortable, but wind coming in the from south around 5-10 mph will help fuel our next chance for rain.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too

Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
advantagenews.com

alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Collard Green Soup with Ham and Beans

I just love a big comforting bowl of soup. I’m not sure what it is about it, but sometimes nothing warms your soul and fills your belly quite like it. But when most people think soup, they think of a big pot that’s been simmering all day. Believe it or not, soup doesn’t have to be an hour’s long affair.
ALABAMA STATE

