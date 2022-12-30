Read full article on original website
WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well 2023 will start off with a bang in Central Alabama. Multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms will sweep across the state between 10 a.m. today and 10 a.m. tomorrow. There will be elevated risk for severe weather and flooding in association with this activity. That...
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening
MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says
Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
Beautiful today before the rain moves in tomorrow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought highs in the 60s yesterday were mild, just wait... our warming trend is going strong as we inch closer to the end of 2022. Thursday’s temperatures will be above average thanks to a ton of sunshine; afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s areawide. A little bit of breeze will help keep conditions comfortable, but wind coming in the from south around 5-10 mph will help fuel our next chance for rain.
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
Gulf Coast businesses see increase in fireworks sales leading into new year
LILLIAN, Ala. -- Fireworks sales are expected to end with a bang for local retailer this New Year's Eve. According to economists, revelers across the nation will purchase more than 411 million pounds of fireworks for the celebration. The manager of Fireworks City on Lillian Highway in Alabama says business...
When do students in North Alabama go back to class after winter break?
Winter break winding down and students across the Tennessee Valley will soon head back to class for the spring semester.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too
Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
List of Alabama NYE 2022 “drops”: including a Moonpie, squirrel, sausage, marlin, vinyl record + more
Move over Times Square Ball Drop—in Alabama we’ve got all kinds of New Year’s Eve “drops” ranging from a Moonpie to a squirrel. Since New Year’s Eve 2008, Mobile has been dropping a 12-foot-tall electronic MoonPie from the 34-story RSA BankTrust. Over 50,000 people regularly attend this pre-Mardi Gras celebration.
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Collard Green Soup with Ham and Beans
I just love a big comforting bowl of soup. I’m not sure what it is about it, but sometimes nothing warms your soul and fills your belly quite like it. But when most people think soup, they think of a big pot that’s been simmering all day. Believe it or not, soup doesn’t have to be an hour’s long affair.
