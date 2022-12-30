ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 47

Leesa Hollaway
3d ago

your surprised that we're sick of the government overstepping... your surprised that we're tired of your stupid little laws that reminds us daily we're under the government's thumb in everything we do?... please! 🙄😐

Reply(18)
25
Terri Miller
3d ago

Don’t be surprised Ashcroft. We think a bunch of your comrades and you, are way off base. You need to do your own job for US before you try to destroy the absolute fabric of the library by your manufactured drama. We’ll fight you. Find something constructive to do. I’m sure you’re terribly upset because nobody believes your lies. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
17
Laberta Brantley
3d ago

I love the library just as it is every since I was a child the library has been a special place that help people they are ready to give proper information they are a very special place in our country why break something that works well for all ages it's beautiful and very unselfish are unrepublican it's for everyone.please don't break what works.

Reply
12
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri GOP focused on raising bar to change Constitution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top priorities in the Wednesday legislative session will be making it harder to amend Missouri’s Constitution, sports betting, and education issues ranging from attending out-of-district schools to how children are educated about racism. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on initiative petitions, which have been used […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Andrew Bailey officially takes over as Missouri’s new attorney general

The Missouri Attorney General’s office will operate in “unyielding pursuit of victory,” Andrew Bailey said Tuesday as he was being sworn into office.  Bailey, in a short speech before a crowd of about 150 gathered at the Missouri Supreme Court building, said he’s grateful to Gov. Mike Parson for appointing him. Speaking to reporters afterwards, […] The post Andrew Bailey officially takes over as Missouri’s new attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Governor Parson grants 21 pardons and commutes two sentences during December 2022

For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage

Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it

With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids […] The post Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney says

An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one last, legal appeal that could spare her life: a clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney …. An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri’s minimum wage increased

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Sunday, more than 360,000 Missourians received a raise. The minimum wage in Missouri is now up to $12 an hour after voters approved an increase back in 2018. The jump means an 85-cent-an-hour increase for thousands of workers across the state.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy