your surprised that we're sick of the government overstepping... your surprised that we're tired of your stupid little laws that reminds us daily we're under the government's thumb in everything we do?... please! 🙄😐
Don’t be surprised Ashcroft. We think a bunch of your comrades and you, are way off base. You need to do your own job for US before you try to destroy the absolute fabric of the library by your manufactured drama. We’ll fight you. Find something constructive to do. I’m sure you’re terribly upset because nobody believes your lies. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I love the library just as it is every since I was a child the library has been a special place that help people they are ready to give proper information they are a very special place in our country why break something that works well for all ages it's beautiful and very unselfish are unrepublican it's for everyone.please don't break what works.
