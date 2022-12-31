Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 51, Preston, W.Va. 21
Aliquippa 55, Rochester 51
Camp Hill 51, Halifax 23
Carlisle 41, Williamsport 31
Chambersburg 55, West York 42
Constitution 46, Frankford 33
DME Sports, Fla. 68, Penn Charter 60
Erie 51, Maplewood 42
Fairview 54, Union City 17
Fox Chapel 48, Pine-Richland 37
Honesdale 39, Lakeland 18
Kiski Area 53, Ellis School 11
Knoch 34, Seneca Valley 32
Laurel Highlands 43, West Philadelphia 42
Lewisburg 48, Mifflinburg 18
Little Flower 54, Doane Academy, N.J. 42
Marple Newtown 31, Hatboro-Horsham 19
Mastery Charter South 63, Hardy Williams 13
Moon 56, Central Valley 36
Mount St. Joseph 48, Conwell Egan 30
Penn Hills 64, Riverview 29
Penncrest 61, Chester 23
Radnor 55, Cheraw, S.C. 23
Randolph, N.Y. 52, Otto-Eldred 43
Reynolds 40, Commodore Perry 20
Shade 66, Conemaugh Valley 63
Shady Side Academy 50, South Side 24
Sharon 59, Ambridge 33
Souderton 62, Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 51
Springfield 51, Martin County, Ky. 46
Ursuline Academy, Del. 67, Notre Dame 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
