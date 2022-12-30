On December 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Shayne J. Hagon, 26 of Great Valley, NY for Driving while Intoxicated. On December 26, 2022, Troopers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle driven into a ditch on Klawitter Rd in the town of Great Valley. During the course of investigation, Troopers observed Hagon to possess signs of intoxication. Hagon submitted to SFSTs on scene which she subsequently failed. Hagon was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .14 % was recorded.

GREAT VALLEY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO