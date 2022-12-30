Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
District 9 Honors Flint, Brennen With 50-Year Officials Award
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Prior to the Elk County Holiday Tournament girls’ championship game Dec. 30, District 9 honored long-time officials Tony Flint and Bud Brennen for their 50 years of officiating. Flint, a Port Allegany and Mansfield alumnus, has done just about everything at the high school...
wellsvillesun.com
Shawn Michael Chase, 43, Bolivar
Shawn Michael Chase, 43, previously of Belmont, died at home unexpectedly of a heart attack due to complications of diabetes on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Cuba on June 7, 1979 the son of David L. and Diana M. (Kazanjian) Chase. Shawn attended Genesee Valley School and...
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results: More than 50% use the David A. Howe Library on a regular basis
I agree, it wasn’t the most interesting poll question or the best wording. With only 326 votes, the lack of interest in the question is the most evident result. Even with library activist and local journalist Kathryn Ross asking the public to chime in on this vote, this poll had about 20% of the normal participation.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello sworn into office in Wellsville
The start of the next chapter. Thank you to Keith Slep and the Elks Club for hosting our swearing in. Thank you to my family for being there every step of the way. Happy New Year everyone. Undersheriff Walt Mackney with District Attorney Keith Slep and his wife, being sworn...
nyspnews.com
Great Valley man arrested for DWI
On December 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Shayne J. Hagon, 26 of Great Valley, NY for Driving while Intoxicated. On December 26, 2022, Troopers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle driven into a ditch on Klawitter Rd in the town of Great Valley. During the course of investigation, Troopers observed Hagon to possess signs of intoxication. Hagon submitted to SFSTs on scene which she subsequently failed. Hagon was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .14 % was recorded.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
NewsChannel 36
Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake
Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Dream home in Alfred NY, must see gallery
Terra cotta, sunroom, insulated barn, whitetail country. 137 acres Beautiful Home with Garage, Workshop and Barn in Alfred NY. You’ll love the terra cotta roof, concrete blocks, and hardwood floors that bring old-world elegance to this home. Enjoy the sunroom with windows highlighting the tremendous views. The home has 1,908 sq. ft. of living space and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Includes a detached 1.5 car garage with a paint booth and workshop attached to a 30 x 50 pole barn fully insulated and heated. This professionally designed property is specifically designed as a whitetail deer sanctuary. $589,900.
wellsvillesun.com
NY LandQuest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 15 acres in Lindley NY
View gallery of this affordable slice of the quiet life. This 3 bedroom home is set back from the road surrounded by woods and two small fields. Enter through the large addition on the back of the home into an excellent space for gathering. The kitchen and dining combination offers a breakfast bar area and an abundance of counter space. Tall ceilings in the living room with skylights brighten the home with natural lighting. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and a large walk-in closet.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Canisteo. According to Canisteo Police, 24 year old Travis Carlton, of Hornell, allegedly broke into a home and took money. Carlton was charged with burglary and petit larceny. He was released on appearance...
wellsvillesun.com
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
thevillagerny.com
Strengthening Your Core “Tower of Power”
Core Performance is Ellicottville’s only Personal Training Studio offering individualized Personal Training sessions and packages along with group fitness classes. With over 16 years’ experience as a Certified Personal Trainer, owner and operator Kim Duke has the expertise to motivate her clients and customize plans to meet individual needs and personal goals.
wellsvillesun.com
Shinglehouse teen injured in pedestrian crash
Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 7 p.m. on December 29th. Trooper Bryce Reichback said the incident happened on State Route 44 in Sharon Township. Police said the 17-year-old male victim from Shinglehouse sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported by ambulance to Olean General.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
