Santa got a hug almost everywhere he went Christmas Eve when he helped the Lions deliver Christmas presents.

Christmas Eve a day of hugs for Santa Clause

Santa Clause got more than a dozen hugs from delighted children Saturday as he and Boss Lion Pam Cox, leading a group of Lions, Cox grandchildren, and friends, drove around Dumas and Cactus delivering presents as part of the Lions’ Christmas Sharing program to children from families suffering financial distress .