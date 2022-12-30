ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

riders on the storm
3d ago

ironic a foreign death and democrats bloated rip off of American taxpayers are in same headline. death is all it is.

Billie Herrod
2d ago

The Democrats have profited from every large scandal in recent history, and they always blame something else, as They steadily add to their financial empire.

Skycop46
1d ago

Building a park in Nasty Pelosis home town and millions more to foreign countries for transgender research is not where I want my taxes to go!

CBS Philly

Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a "year of historic progress.""It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act) funding -- and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine," Biden wrote in a tweet.He added: "Looking forward to more in 2023."Biden signed the bill while vacationing on St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands. The bill was flown to him for signing, the White House said."The White House received the bill from Congress late afternoon...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

House Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Funding Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which will now be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed, on Friday (December 23), NBC News reports. The package includes a significant boost to military spending with nearly $45 billion put toward assistance to Ukraine to...
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE

