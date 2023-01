THE FLATS – Inés Noguero finished with a career-high 16 points, connecting on a personal-best four three-pointers as Georgia Tech dropped a tough decision to Florida State on Sunday, 99-58. Shooting struggles plagued the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-3 ACC) in the first half as Florida State (14-2, 3-0 ACC) was able to build a double-digit lead in the opening 10 minutes with Tech shooting just 12.5 percent from the field. Noguero provided a spark off the bench in the second frame, but the Seminoles always had an answer. Tech came out with energy to start the third period, closing the gap to 42-29 of back-to-back buckets from Bianca Jackson, but it would be the closest the Jackets would come the remainder of the game.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO