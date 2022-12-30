Read full article on original website
Aldi To Replace Baltimore County JOANN Store: Report
Cockeysville residents will soon be getting a new grocery store and saying goodbye to a fabric favorite later this month, reports WMAR 2 News. Aldi supermarket will replace the JOANN fabric store located at the Church Lane Center near Cranbrook Road after the fabric store closes its doors Jan. 15. Aldi previously went before the county last summer to propose a Cockeysville location. No official opening date for the new supermarket has been revealed, the outlet continues.
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Small businesses weigh in on the minimum wage increase in Maryland
Minimum wage has increased in Maryland. Small businesses weighed in on the impacts that has on their business costs and more.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 333 homicides and 688 non-fatal shootings in 2022. Here is a review of December. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/2/2023 - 4:22pm: A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
BmoreArt’s Picks: January 3-9
This Week: Shanita Hubbard in conversation with D. Watkins at Enoch Pratt, Made in Baltimore Pop-Up closes, Baltimore Crankie Festival at Creative Alliance, artist talk with Micah E. Wood and Christopher J. Chester at Creative Alliance, A Feast In The Desert artist talk at The Peale, and the Howard Street Kiosk reception and artist talk at Current Space — PLUS Rapid Lemon Productions Variations Party and more featured opportunities!
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Vehicles Destroyed, One Hospitalized In First Working Sykesville House Fire Of 2023 (PHOTOS)
One person was hospitalized in Maryland overnight in Carroll County when a fast-moving fire broke out in a Sykesville garage. First responders were called at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the 6100 block of Frontier Road, when a resident reported a fire that had broken out in an attached garage and spread to an attic.
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
