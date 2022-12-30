Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside As Early Buying Interest Fades
(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early upward move, stocks have moved to the downside over the course of morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Aegon (AEG) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Apple, energy stocks weigh
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on the first trading day of the year following declines in Apple and energy stocks, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for further clarity on the path of future interest rate hikes. Most of the major S&P 500 sectors...
NASDAQ
After a Gloomy 2022, 2023 Could be Much Better: 5 Growth Picks
U.S. stocks ended 2022 with sharp losses, while the major indexes finished the year with nearly no record highs. Wall Street’s major bourses registered their first yearly drop since 2018 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance to tame sky-high inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and concerns over COVID outbreaks in China dampened investors’ sentiment.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
NASDAQ
Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were both red-hot growth stocks back in late 2020. Zoom's stock closed at an all-time high of $568.34 in October, while C3.ai hit a record of $177.47 in December. But over the following two years, both stocks crumbled as investors realized...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market, the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors...
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, down about 9.9% and shares of Geopark down about 9% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Casey's (CASY) Stock Seems a Lucrative Pick
Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY appears robust, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. CASY’s price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital capabilities are commendable. The company’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise ordering efficiency, inventory management along with data analytics position it well for future growth.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: AFG,GNL,LSI,LTC,RPM
American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.63 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2023 to holders of record on January 13, 2023. Global Net Lease announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Best Oil Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 For Your List
Oil stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and gas. These companies can be involved in a variety of activities. This includes drilling for oil and gas, operating pipelines, and refining crude oil into finished products like gasoline and diesel fuel.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
NASDAQ
West Japan Railway (WJRYY) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Comments / 0