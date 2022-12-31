ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheverus 58, Hampden Academy 42

Dirigo 68, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 41

Ellsworth 66, Caribou 47

Fort Kent Community 65, Katahdin 44

George Stevens 76, Central 40

Greenville 54, Deer Isle-Stonington 31

Kennebunk 55, Morse 45

Machias 64, Calais 63

Medomak Valley 63, Mount View 58

Monmouth Academy 62, Carrabec 47

Penobscot Valley 54, Piscataquis Community 38

Portland 45, Edward Little 43

Schenck 48, Stearns 41

Seacoast Christian School 51, Temple Academy 29

South Aroostook Community 101, Washburn District 27

Van Buren District 39, East Grand (GHC) 15

Wisdom 73, Ashland Community 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Monday’s Scores

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 76, Buena Vista, Neb. 24. Denison-Schleswig vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The Associated Press

Rucker scores 21, Army beats Lafayette 82-65

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 21 points as Army beat Lafayette 82-65 on Monday night. Rucker also added six rebounds for the Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot). Charlie Peterson added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Chris Mann recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Kyle Jenkins finished with 18 points and four assists for the Leopards (2-13, 0-2). Lafayette also got 16 points and six rebounds from Josh Rivera. Eric Sondberg also had 14 points. Both teams play again on Thursday. Army visits Loyola (MD) and Lafayette travels to play Boston University.
EASTON, PA
The Associated Press

Tipton scores 18, Bellarmine beats North Alabama 69-65

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat North Alabama 69-65 on Monday night. Tipton also contributed five rebounds for the Knights (6-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun). Landin Hacker scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Juston Betz was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. Jacari Lane finished with 16 points for the Lions (9-6, 1-1). North Alabama also got 15 points and four assists from KJ Johnson. In addition, Will Soucie finished with 11 points. Both teams next play Thursday. Bellarmine hosts Queens while North Alabama visits Lipscomb.
FLORENCE, AL
The Associated Press

McGhee scores 19; Liberty earns 77-48 win over Lipscomb

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points in Liberty’s 77-48 victory against Lipscomb on Monday night. McGhee shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Flames (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Brody Peebles scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Kyle Rode recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field. Quincy Clark led the way for the Bisons (8-7, 0-2) with 12 points. Trae Benham added eight points and two steals for Lipscomb. Grant Asman also recorded six points. Both teams play again on Thursday. Liberty hosts Jacksonville State and Lipscomb hosts North Alabama.
LYNCHBURG, VA
