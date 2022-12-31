Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheverus 58, Hampden Academy 42
Dirigo 68, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 41
Ellsworth 66, Caribou 47
Fort Kent Community 65, Katahdin 44
George Stevens 76, Central 40
Greenville 54, Deer Isle-Stonington 31
Kennebunk 55, Morse 45
Machias 64, Calais 63
Medomak Valley 63, Mount View 58
Monmouth Academy 62, Carrabec 47
Penobscot Valley 54, Piscataquis Community 38
Portland 45, Edward Little 43
Schenck 48, Stearns 41
Seacoast Christian School 51, Temple Academy 29
South Aroostook Community 101, Washburn District 27
Van Buren District 39, East Grand (GHC) 15
Wisdom 73, Ashland Community 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
