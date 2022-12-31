Friday's Scores

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 21 points as Army beat Lafayette 82-65 on Monday night. Rucker also added six rebounds for the Black Knights (8-7, 2-0 Patriot). Charlie Peterson added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Chris Mann recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Kyle Jenkins finished with 18 points and four assists for the Leopards (2-13, 0-2). Lafayette also got 16 points and six rebounds from Josh Rivera. Eric Sondberg also had 14 points. Both teams play again on Thursday. Army visits Loyola (MD) and Lafayette travels to play Boston University.

