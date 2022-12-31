Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caribou 59, Ellsworth 56
Cony 41, Erskine Academy 34
Deer Isle-Stonington 36, Greenville 16
East Grand (GHC) 63, Van Buren District 25
Fort Kent Community 57, Katahdin 26
Hall-Dale 93, Oak Hill 24
Madison Area Memorial 82, Telstar Regional 23
Medomak Valley 41, Mount View 32
Penobscot Valley 65, Piscataquis Community 16
Sanford 61, South Portland 39
Seacoast Christian School 40, Temple Academy 24
Sumner Memorial 51, Jonesport-Beals 50
Wisdom 71, Ashland Community 9
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
