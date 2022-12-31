Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 42, Tomahawk 22
Altoona 61, Osseo-Fairchild 57
Amherst 53, Pacelli 39
Big Foot 50, Williams Bay 35
Edgar 51, Columbus Catholic 45
Edgerton 55, Dodgeville 44
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49, Gresham Community 47
Ellsworth 59, Mondovi 36
Evansville 43, Waterloo 42
Holmen 61, Rice Lake 50
Howards Grove 50, Omro 45
Iowa-Grant 34, Juda 24
Marion 50, Lakewood, S.C. 34
Menomonee Falls 64, Sheboygan South 49
Monroe 39, Freeport, Ill. 30
New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51
Notre Dame 84, Green Bay Preble 35
Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 66, Luther 45
Prairie Farm 65, Solon Springs 28
Prairie du Chien 57, Winona Cotter, Minn. 32
Racine Case 60, Wilmot Union 50
Racine Lutheran 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 32
South Shore 60, Frederic 29
Stewartville, Minn. 90, New Richmond 65
The Prairie School 69, Kenosha Bradford 58
Valders 51, Plymouth 45
Wautoma 58, Colby 37
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0