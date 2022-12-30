Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested the 14-year-old two days...
"Dr. Love" headed to prison - again
MIAMI - Dr. Love is heading to prison - again. Malachi Love-Robinson, who as a teen was arrested for practicing medicine without a license, is headed back to prison on separate fraud charges. Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. The charges stem from an investigation in March 2020 when the owner of United States of Freight, a shipping broker in Delray Beach, accused Love-Robinson of rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts. In 2016, a then 18-year-old Love-Robinson was charged after investigators learned he was operating a medical office at 4700 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach and was presenting himself as a medical certified doctor when he was not. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Deadly Shootings Within Blocks of Each Other in NW Miami
Miami Police are investigating two deadly shootings late Monday night that took place within blocks of each other. Police said the first shooting took place just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street, with officers responding after reports of a man being shot. Officers...
WSVN-TV
MPD respond to false alarm after firework mistaken for shots fired
MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting scare was a false alarm for Miami police units. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a call reporting shots fired at the downtown Bayside Marketplace. Video posted from Only In Dade showed dozens of police officers arriving on the scene and...
foxsports640.com
Footage captures shoplifter raiding store, tackling employee to the ground in Broward
(LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA) — Surveillance footage captured an unhinged shoplifter attempting to kick down the locked doors of a closed clothing store in Broward. A man entered the Rainbow clothing…
VIDEO: Man tries shoplifting from Florida store, ends up stuck at locked door
A Florida shoplifter encountered an unexpected obstacle after getting stuck at a locked door, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
NewsRadio WFLA
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
cw34.com
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
Florida preschool teacher accused of slapping 1-year-old during diaper change
MIAMI — A South Florida preschool teacher is accused of slapping a 1-year-old child while changing the boy’s diaper, authorities said. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, of Miami, was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. Perez-Barrios is a teacher at Brickell Heights Preschool, the Miami Herald reported.
Search for shooter underway after I-95 driver shot several times in Miami
MIAMI - Law enforcement authorities were searching Sunday for the person who opened fire on the driver of a luxury car early Sunday morning while she was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami, officials said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Information about her condition was pending Sunday night. Officials did not immediately identify the victim. Officials said the woman was in a white Maserati and was northbound on I-95 near NW 119 Street when the driver of a white sedan pulled up next to her vehicle. Someone in the white car began shooting at the woman, firing over 30 times and striking her several times on the left side of her body, officials said.She was able to exit the freeway at NW 119 Street to call for help.Officials have not said if the victim knew the person who shot her or what led to the gunfire.
NBC Miami
Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police
A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver
A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
