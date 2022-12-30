ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'have first refusal on re-signing Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard'

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Real Madrid reportedly have first refusal on any deal to re-sign Martin Odegaard from Arsenal but it would take a huge offer for Mikel Arteta to consider selling his captain.

The Gunners signed Odegaard on loan from Madrid in January 2021, and then decided to pay £30million to buy him permanently seven months later.

The Norwegian playmaker has gone from strength to strength ever since, and already has six Premier League goals to his name this term to help Arsenal move top of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YO3Ky_0jzDEb4N00

His performances are likely to have attracted the attention of a number of top European clubs, but Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has claimed that Madrid could be in pole position to bring him back to the Bernabeu if they decide to step up their interest in the midfielder.

'There is a kind of right of first refusal for Real Madrid that we will see if at some point it makes sense for them to exercise it,' De Mon said on his YouTube channel .

Madrid have also been linked with Jude Bellingham as the race for the England midfielder's signature heats up.

Bellingham is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, with Liverpool and Manchester City also tracking him ahead of the summer when he is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSmiH_0jzDEb4N00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bcetl_0jzDEb4N00

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in 2015 and was touted as one of the biggest prospects in world football at the time.

However, he was consistently loaned out by the Spanish giants and only made 11 appearances for the senior side before moving to Arsenal.

Getting him back appears to be a possibility due to the reported clause in his contract, but it is unlikely that he will be cheap.

Odegaard is currently flourishing at Arsenal having been handed the captain's armband.

His contract at the Emirates Stadium also runs until 2025, leaving Mikel Arteta in a strong negotiating position if Madrid look to test the waters.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team's president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down "many clubs"...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
thecomeback.com

Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse

LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, recently was racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video on social media identified the moment.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo’s Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

717K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy