ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Woman says Gervonta Davis did not assault her, call to police 'unnecessary'

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR5H8_0jzDCMoK00

The woman who called police to report boxer Gervonta Davis in a domestic violence incident earlier this week said Friday that Davis "did not harm me or our daughter."

The woman, whose identity was confirmed to ESPN by her attorney, released a statement on her Instagram account Friday, saying in part that she "made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic."

Davis, 28, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Florida after he allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head with a "closed hand type slap," according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office incident report. Davis, who denied the allegations, later referred to the woman as the mother of his daughter.

"These past few days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved," the woman wrote in her statement. "I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.

"While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter. Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us."

According to the incident report, the woman, who doesn't live with Davis and whose name was redacted, suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth.

On the audio of the 911 call, which was obtained by ESPN, the woman was heard saying, "Please help me; I need help, please. I'm trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and attacked me. ... He's going to kill me."

Davis was arrested and jailed on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records. He was released Wednesday afternoon following a court hearing where bail was set at $1,000, according to the Broward Sherriff's Office.

Davis is scheduled to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent

Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
HOUSTON, TX
Still Unsolved

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
COURTLAND, MS
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention. After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning...
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper

Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy