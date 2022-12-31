ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers' Anthony Davis details foot injury, says 'pain has subsided tremendously'

By Dave McMenamin
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07h0CP_0jzDCGVy00

ATLANTA -- Reluctant to invite outside expectations surrounding his return date but clearly encouraged by the progress he's made so far, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since suffering a stress injury in his right foot two weeks ago.

"Feeling a lot better, pain has subsided tremendously," Davis told a small group of L.A.-based reporters before the Lakers played the Atlanta Hawks . "I think the next step is [the foot] healing right now. I don't want to use timetables because that's a whole different thing, but it's healing pretty quickly.

"So when we get back to L.A., we'll do another image of the foot, and see how far it's healed."

Davis detailed the complex injury he is dealing with. A bone spur fractured off the navicular bone in his right foot. That same navicular bone -- which is located at the top of the foot between the ankle and the toes -- has a stress reaction which first appeared in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16 when his right leg collided with Nikola Jokic in the paint.

"That one move, I guess kind of caused whatever it caused," Davis said. "So when I went to get an X-ray at halftime, it was bothering me, it was very painful."

The injury was identified before it could get worse. "The stress reaction [can lead to] a stress fracture, and that's a whole different ballgame," Davis said.

The pain initially registered as a nine out of 10, according to Davis. In the weeks that have passed, that number has come down to a one or a two.

Davis said he received an MRI on the foot Dec. 22 and the Lakers shared the imaging with five doctors and foot specialists to determine a recovery plan. One option available to him would be to undergo a procedure to remove the bone spur. One doctor surmised that the bone spur was present in his foot since his college days at the University of Kentucky more than a decade ago, it just hadn't caused him any problems.

"I don't like surgery," Davis said. "I feel like, if it can be avoided, then let's avoid it."

Sidestepping the surgical route, Davis and the Lakers' medical staff opted for a process that will take time for rest and recovery and then a ramp up toward a return.

Just how much time will it take? That remains to be seen. Davis will undergo another MRI when the team returns to L.A. next week and if it comes back clear, he will begin treatment on the injury including shockwave and bone stimulation therapy.

Even if Davis can return to the court to finish off the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, he knows that surgery could be necessary down the line.

"Something to consider, in the offseason, to remove [the bone spur]," he said. "I think the biggest thing is the stress reaction, though, just monitoring that. Because that can definitely lead to six, seven, eight months out -- which I would rather take four weeks than seven months. I'm not saying I'll be back in four weeks -- but hopefully."

The injury interrupted a brilliant bounce-back season for Davis in which he was averaging 27.4 points, while posting career bests in rebounds per game (12.1) and field goal percentage (59.4%), along with 2.1 blocks per night.

This, after Davis missed more than half of the Lakers' games the last two seasons because of various injuries.

"It was tough for me mentally just because of the fact that coming off last year with the injuries, and coming out and having a mindset of getting back to who I want to be as a player, in that mold," Davis said. "For something like this to happen was tough mentally."

For now, there is reason for cautious optimism, however.

"He's trending in the right direction," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. "Everything he's being asked to do he's done and continues to do. We all feel comfortable, starting with our medical staff."

Davis is eager to pick back up where he left off.

"I'm just really excited to get back on the floor," Davis said. "[It] hasn't been a 'Man, it's going to take me X amount of games to get back in rhythm,' or, 'Might not be the same.' That's not even been a thought in my mind.

"My thought has been, 'Whenever that day is, it's go time.'"

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy