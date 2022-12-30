ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, TX

coveringkaty.com

Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say

KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police. Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry. It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the...
KATY, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
KATY, TX

