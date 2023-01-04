Severe storms produce tornadoes, flash flooding from Midwest to Gulf Coast

I live in Tenn. Hopefully this storm will calm down. We've had enough crazy weather already. Everyone be safe and try to have a Happy New Years.
I was in New Orleans for my anniversary when the tornado occurred across the lake, and I feel for them. It's only been in the last 6 years that tornadoes became a more regular occurrence there. It's not sounding good. I hope everyone listens to warnings, because it sounds like they'll definitely be getting some tornadic activity. 😬
Didn't know weather could have an outbreak... while we should all be mindful of upcoming weather conditions and how it will affect our lives, I hate to see them using it as fear porn.
Related
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
3 Dead, 20 Injured as Tornado Coursed Through Louisiana and Southeast US, Power Outage Continues for 15,000 Homes
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
New Madrid: Looming earthquake in Midwest will be ‘catastrophic’
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
Metal beam in passing freight train kills Alabama train conductor
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South
Fox Weather
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 158