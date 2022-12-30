Read full article on original website
KXAN
Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns first transfer addition of 2023
In the next couple of weeks, we will see the activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal increase greatly for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. Texas has already added two portal players as part of the 2023 transfer class so far this offseason. The two players that...
Longhorns Had 'Real Close' Battle With Texas A&M for DB Malik Muhammad
The battle for the signature of Malik Muhammad was a close one between in-state rivals
XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know
The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
fox7austin.com
Sunshine sticking around for first week of 2023
After a chilly end to 2022, Central Texans can expect a warm and sunny start to 2023 with some slight rain chances. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
KSAT 12
Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade
Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020. Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor. Contreras will be honored...
CBS Austin
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
fox7austin.com
Two chances of rain in the next 24 hours, plus another front
AUSTIN, Texas - After a sunny and beautiful weekend, the cloudy and dreary skies are back today. It's still going to be warm and humid thanks to a strong southerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph. Highs nearing the record high of 80 set in 1954. The strong winds are...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event
AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Brush fire burns 10 acres near San Marcos Premium Outlets
A brush fire in San Marcos was contained after burning about 10 acres Sunday afternoon.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
fox7austin.com
Ascension Seton Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - Ascension Seton Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Camila Hametner was born at 12:48 a.m. to mother Ashley Corona and father Brent Hametner. She weighed 7.5 lbs and was 22.25 inches long.
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
North-side family loses home to fire hours into the new year
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a family on the north side scrambling to find a place where they can all stay together. Early on, nearby fireworks had been suspected as a cause of the early morning fire on Pebble Bow, but the owners of the home told KENS 5 that fire investigators determined the cause was electrical.
tpr.org
San Antonio garden nurseries deal with frost damage, offer advice to green thumbers
Local garden nurseries are still assessing damage from the freeze of December 2022. A lot of San Antonians saw plants wither or die during the extended chill. So did garden nurseries, like Rainbow Gardens on Bandera Road, on the Northwest Side. Owner Brandon Kirby said some plants at the nursery...
