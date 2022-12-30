ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Legendary Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91. His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know

The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Two chances of rain in the next 24 hours, plus another front

AUSTIN, Texas - After a sunny and beautiful weekend, the cloudy and dreary skies are back today. It's still going to be warm and humid thanks to a strong southerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph. Highs nearing the record high of 80 set in 1954. The strong winds are...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Ascension Seton Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas - Ascension Seton Medical Center has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023. Camila Hametner was born at 12:48 a.m. to mother Ashley Corona and father Brent Hametner. She weighed 7.5 lbs and was 22.25 inches long.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy