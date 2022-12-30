Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Outperforms with 250% Gain, Chainlink (LINK) and Arbitrum Partner Up, and Quant (QNT) Shows Potential for Surge Beyond $150

Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
ApeCoin (APE) Emerges as a Top Gainer, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are Essential Crypto Picks for the Bear Market
ApeCoin (APE) suddenly surges as Yuga Labs appoints former Activision Blizzard President as new CEO. PancakeSwap (CAKE) recently upgraded to V2, introducing Syrup Pools, which allows users to yield farm by providing liquidity to Aptos projects, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gained over 805% during its presale. Currently, analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will surge over 6,000% to $0.24 per coin. Continue reading to find out why.
dailycoin.com
Lido Finance (LDO) Ranked First by TVL Among DeFi Protocols
Lido Finance overtakes Maker to become the protocol with the highest TVL in DeFi. The protocol has a majority share in the Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) market. Lido Finance’s native token (LDO) has pumped over 20% in the last 24 hours. Liquid staking protocol Lido Finance has become the...
dailycoin.com
How is Bitcoin Faring Amidst an Unstable Market Situation?
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently experiencing one of its most challenging periods. BTC has lost about 75% of its value since hitting $69,000 in November 2021, its all-time high. The price of bitcoin fell to $28,000 after three months of the Russia-Ukraine war. The collapse of Terra’s LUNA and UST and,...
dailycoin.com
Binance Moves to Acquire South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX: Sources
The leading crypto exchange Binance plans to buy a 41% stake in GOPAX. A source said that Binance planned to complete the acquisition late last year. The stake will be purchased from Lee Jun-haeng, Gopax’s CEO and largest shareholder. Binance has invested in several firms during the current bear...
dailycoin.com
Trader Joe (JOE) Launches DEX on Arbitrum, Expanding to L2s
Trader Joe expands its services by launching its DEX on the Ethereum-based L2 scaling solution Arbitrum. Trader Joe version 2, based on a novel Automated Market Maker (AMM) architecture, has reached a TVL of over $7 million. The protocol also plans to launch its DEX on other chains this year.
dailycoin.com
SushiSwap (SUSHI) CEO Introduces New SUSHI Tokenomics: What Does It Mean for Investors?
SushiSwaip (SUSHI) CEO Jared Grey has introduced a redesigned tokenomics model for SUSHI. It will allow xSushi stakers to earn emissions-based rewards in time-locked tiers. Liquidity providers will be able to receive a portion of the 0.05% swap fee and earn extra emissions-based rewards. The redesigned tokenomics will also burn...
dailycoin.com
Gemini’s C. Winklevoss Issues Ultimatum to DCG CEO B. Silbert, Says DCG and Genesis Are ‘Beyond Commingled’
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss published an open letter to Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and CEO Barry Silbert on Twitter. Winklevoss accused Silbert of engaging in “bad faith stall tactics” related to Genesis’, DCG’s subsidiary, $900 million debt to Gemini Earn customers. Winklevoss said that Silbert’s...
