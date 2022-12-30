Read full article on original website
petersburg-va.org
Petersburg City Council Meeting - January 3, 2023
Petersburg City Council will meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Petersburg Public Library. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live streamed at: http://www.petersburg-va.org/1177/Live-Meetings. City Council Work Session begins at 5:00pm. Agenda: http://www.petersburg-va.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01032023-719.
NBC12
Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
NBC12
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
PHOTOS: Petersburg celebrates Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday
On Friday, Dec. 30, the people of Petersburg put on a special parade to celebrate Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Alberta Town Council recognizes members
ALBERTA – The Alberta Town Council thanked Councilwoman Rebecca Spengler for serving as Mayor of Alberta and Mable Wynn and Armenta Stamps for serving on the Alberta Town Council temporarily. Councilwoman Beth Crowder thanked Wynn and Stamps for their service. “These ladies were on council for 3 months and...
Former VCU Basketball player Willie Taylor dies at 42
During Taylor's first season with VCU in 2000-2021, he led the team to a 16-14 record, beginning a 22-year streak of winning seasons that is still active today.
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Police: Man critically injured in Hopewell was shot in face, shoulder
A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Hopewell neighborhood on New Year's Day, according to police.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
Hopewell shooting victim evacuated by helicopter on New Year’s Day
A Hopewell man shot on New Year's Day had to be transported to a Chesterfield hospital by helicopter.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
‘He loved life’: Family, friends gather for vigil of family man killed on Byron Street
Friends and family gathered at the Glenwood Farms Apartments in Henrico to honor the life and legacy of a man who was shot and killed just blocks away last week.
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
Someone killed their 8-year-old niece while she played outside: 'It's not fair'
As the investigation into who shot and killed an eight-year-old girl continued Friday night in Hopewell, the child's family remained shocked and sickened by the senseless violence.
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
‘Everything’s damaged. Everything’s done’: Chesterfield family heads into the new year after losing everything in house fire
A Chesterfield family is heading into the new year without a place to stay after their home went up in flames just before Christmas.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Lawrenceville Police Department report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – Chief John R. Stith presented the Lawrenceville Police Department report for November to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Officers responded to 215 calls for public service. Officers issued 112 uniform traffic summonses, 51 for speeding/reckless driving at an average of 15 mph above the posted speed limit. The other traffic summonses were: 18 for suspended, 3 for seatbelt, and 30 for equipment/other.
Driver critically injured in Chesterfield wreck
Officers said they arrived to the wreck on Bundle Road, which is near Pocahontas State Park, around 4 p.m. Sunday.
