ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
petersburg-va.org

Petersburg City Council Meeting - January 3, 2023

Petersburg City Council will meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Petersburg Public Library. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live streamed at: http://www.petersburg-va.org/1177/Live-Meetings. City Council Work Session begins at 5:00pm. Agenda: http://www.petersburg-va.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01032023-719.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Alberta Town Council recognizes members

ALBERTA – The Alberta Town Council thanked Councilwoman Rebecca Spengler for serving as Mayor of Alberta and Mable Wynn and Armenta Stamps for serving on the Alberta Town Council temporarily. Councilwoman Beth Crowder thanked Wynn and Stamps for their service. “These ladies were on council for 3 months and...
ALBERTA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Lawrenceville Police Department report approved

LAWRENCEVILLE – Chief John R. Stith presented the Lawrenceville Police Department report for November to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Officers responded to 215 calls for public service. Officers issued 112 uniform traffic summonses, 51 for speeding/reckless driving at an average of 15 mph above the posted speed limit. The other traffic summonses were: 18 for suspended, 3 for seatbelt, and 30 for equipment/other.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy