Amazon Ring doorbell down to lowest price ever at £34 in the sales

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AMAZON is flogging the cheapest Ring doorbell for its lowest price yet.

The smart security camera is down to a very tempting £34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdG5q_0jzCh05L00
You can see who is at the door with a Ring doorbell Credit: Amazon Ring

Amazon has never sold this particular Ring doorbell for a lower price.

The R.R.P for the Amazon Ring Doorbell Wired model is £49.99.

So we're looking at a discount of 32%, or just under £15.99.

  • Ring Doorbell (wired) at Amazon for £34 – buy here

A price tracker confirms that the price has never dipped lower than £34 – even during the Black Friday sales.

And it's a good discount, given that the average sales price over the last 24 changes is £44.10.

So if you've been waiting to pick a Ring doorbell up, this may be your best chance.

The gadget can work as a handy video doorbell to help you avoid missing deliveries – and might even catch criminals in the act.

The doorbell offers up sharp 1080p HD footage, and a two-way talk feature to talk to visitors via the app.

You'll get instant notifications on your phone if someone presses your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors.

There's also a Quick Replies feature that can automatically respond to someone at the door with a pre-chosen message.

The doorbell can plug directly in to your existing doorbell wiring.

Or you can pick up a plug adapter that lets you connect it through a wall socket.

The camera still works in the dark thanks to a Night Vision mode.

And you'll get a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect Plan with your purchase too.

This gets you a footage-save feature that lets you record, review and share moments captured by the camera.

  • Ring Doorbell (wired) at Amazon for £34 – buy here

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oA774_0jzCh05L00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onYw6_0jzCh05L00

Always do your own research before making any purchase.

