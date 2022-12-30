ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are just realising simple iPhone hack gives you extra storage instantly

By Sean Keach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kz6ph_0jzCgznM00

YOU can very quickly free up loads of iPhone storage – and it only takes a few seconds.

It could even save you money in the long run, as iPhone storage is valuable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTizF_0jzCgznM00
You can clean up duplicate photos quickly – saving space on your iPhone Credit: Apple / The Sun

Clearing up wasted storage means you don't necessarily have to upgrade to higher cloud plans or newer iPhone models.

In any case, it's always good to check your iPhone for storage blunders – especially heading into a new year.

One very useful feature is the Apple Photos app feature that removes duplicate images.

This automatically detects duplicate photos and lets you remove them, if you so wish.

It's a brand new iPhone hack that only arrived in September 2021 as part of the new iOS 16 update.

First go to Settings > General > Software Update to make sure that you're using the latest version of iOS.

It's very likely that you've got a bunch of duplicate images in your camera roll.

But manually tracking them down would take an age, so let your iPhone do it for you.

To find them, first open the Apple Photos app.

Then go to Albums at the bottom, and then scroll down until you see Duplicates at the bottom.

This is a special folder that lets you review all duplicate media.

You can review each one and tap Merge to clear any duplicate images or videos.

It's also possible to bulk-merge by tapping Select at the top, then Select All, and then Merge.

Unsupported iPhones

Sadly, it's possible that you might not be able to upgrade to iOS 16 and access this feature.

If you can upgrade to iOS 16 then you're fine, but anyone with a very old iPhone model will miss out.

Here's a list of all the iOS 16 supported devices:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone Xs
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Not being able to get the latest iOS means you'll lose access to the most up-to-date security fixes.

These are vital patches that close holes used by hackers to access your systems.

So using a very old iPhone that can't be updated could put you at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oA774_0jzCgznM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onYw6_0jzCgznM00

If you can't update to iOS 16, consider upgrading your iPhone sooner rather than later.

