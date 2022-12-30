ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Stream, TV channel, team news, kick-off time for Premier League clash

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7ueU_0jzCTcUA00

CHELSEA face Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League clash later this afternoon.

The Blues are coming off a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth - their first game after the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9fzM_0jzCTcUA00
Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their first match back after the World Cup Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Forest, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Manchester United in a tame performance at Old Trafford.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter will see this as the perfect chance for his side gather some momentum ahead of the new year.

Currently in eighth position, Chelsea will be keen to get as close as possible to the top four spots as the season goes on.

When is Forest vs Chelsea?

  • Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest TODAY, January 1 - New Year's Day.
  • The game will be held at the City Ground in Nottingham.
  • Kick-off is schedule for 4.30pm GMT.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.
  • You can live stream the action from the Sky Go and NOW TV app, both of which are available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Team news

Reece James has suffered another injury setback, coming off in the 53rd minute against Bournemouth with a knee injury.

Ben Chilwell is also still out of action, having suffered a hamstring injury just before thge World Cup. N'Golo Kante is thr Blues' other long term worry.

Wesley Fofana is still also out with a knee problem while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has an issue with his calf.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be afforded a start after sitting on the bench against Bournemouth.

Odds

  • Forest - 4/1
  • Draw - 29/10
  • Chelsea - 13/20

*Odds courtesy of Betfair and correct at time of publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nottingham Forest investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match

Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.Chelsea’s official LGBT supporters group took to Twitter towards the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard at the City Ground, during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s side.Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute.Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White’s drilled half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier fired home in the 63rd minute from a corner and looked the more likely to go on to win the match but it ended all square.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
944K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy