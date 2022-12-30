Read full article on original website
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
National League Team Reportedly Looking To Snatch Red Sox Top Prospects For Pitcher
Should the Red Sox consider making a move?
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Former Angels Reliever Announces Retirement From Baseball
He appeared in 74 games with the Angels in 2021.
Dodgers: Fan Favorite Relief Pitcher Makes a Big Announcement on IG
Dodgers right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol and wife announce big news on social media
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Angels, among other teams, could be interested in acquiring this All-Star if his team shows a willingness to trade him.
Dodgers: Vintage Uniforms Considered Some of the Weirdest Jerseys to this Day
MLB.com recently shared their picks of some of the weirdest uniforms ever and the Dodgers throwbacks made the list.
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
L.A. needs a shortstop, so why not go after San Diego’s?
SF Giants player development loses a notable staff member
SF Giants coordinator of pitching sciences Matt Daniels announced his departure from the organization on the first day of 2023.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Former Angels First-Round Pick Among 'Low-Risk, High Reward' Trade Targets
He has to break out at some point, right?
Dodgers: 2023 Projections Are Not Being Kind to Los Angeles
The projections systems aren't too high on the boys in blue.
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
The Braves Prolonged Their Dynasty Over The Holidays
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most successful MLB teams in recent memory. The 2021 World Series champs have won the NL East division five years in a row, and have been very competitive ever since the early 1990s. In recent seasons, the franchise has adopted a successful approach...
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
The team is also signing S Mike Brown to their active roster from the Browns’ practice squad and signing DB Nate Meadors to their own practice squad. Adams, 30, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.
