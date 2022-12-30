ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pele made all of us want to be Brazilian for a month every four years, he was the complete footballer, says Tim Vickery

By Tim Vickery
 4 days ago
PELE'S last lucid days were spent while the World Cup was taking place - which was entirely fitting.

With so many connected to the game gathered in one place, football could send out a message of love and respect to Pele - the man who did more than anyone else to turn the World Cup into the most gripping sporting event on the planet.

Pele died after a battle with colon cancer Credit: AFP

Born just 52 years after Brazil abolished slavery, Pele became the undisputed king of the global game - a tribute both to the democratic nature of the sport and to his own extraordinary talent and drive.

He was a machine for playing football, possessed of every technical, tactical and psychological virtue.

Right foot, left foot, headers, acceleration and sustained pace, close control, vision and awareness, strength and impulse, imagination and daring plus huge doses of the great twin motivating factors, pride and fear - Pele had the complete package.

Watching him at his best is like time travel, as if a modern day player, with all the benefits of contemporary physical preparation, had been transported back to show the oldies how it’s done.

Pele holds up the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1970 - the third time he managed to lift the World Cup Credit: Rex
Pele made us all want to be Brazilian for a month every four years Credit: Rex
His fame catapulted Pele to global icon status Credit: Rex

All of this made him a global icon long before football had gone through the globalising process.

He is without doubt the greatest diplomat that Brazil has ever produced.

Pele made all of us want to be Brazilian for a month every four years.

We all wanted to win, to win in style and to win in style with that easy going smile.

KING OF FOOTBALL PELE DIES AGED 82

The story takes shape when a nine year old Pele is shocked to see his father in tears as he listens to the radio.

Brazil, still wearing white, let the final of the 1950 World Cup slip and lose 2-1 to Uruguay.

The child promises his father that he will put things right.

Twenty years later, after overcoming Uruguay in the semi final, Brazil beat Italy 4-1 to win the World Cup for the third time.

Mission accomplished.

Pele wheels away after downing Italy in 1970 Credit: Rex
As an ambassador for the beautiful game - Pele will be sorely missed Credit: EPA

Related
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
AOL Corp

Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele

SANTOS, Brazil (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, prepared to bid goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. A memorial will be held for Pele, who died on Thursday...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo’s Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.
