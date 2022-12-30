ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers go wild for cut price sequin blazer in the M&S Christmas sales – it’s just £12 & perfect for NYE

By Chloe Morgan
 4 days ago
NOTHING screams New Year's Eve quite like a new sparkly outfit that makes you look like a disco ball.

But if haven't got your glitzy get up just yet, it's not too late.

Charlotte Robinson bought this sparkly silver blazer for just £12 in the M&S Christmas sale Credit: Facebook/Latest Deals, Extreme Couponing & Bargains Group

For the last few days, excited bargain hunters have been taking to social media to share the cut price deals they've bagged themselves in the Christmas sales.

One woman who did exactly that was Charlotte Robinson, who was so thrilled with her bargain blazer from her local M&S store, she took to Facebook group Latest Deals, Extreme Couponing & Bargains Group to share it.

In doing so, she quickly became the envy of fashions fans across the country.

Alongside a snap of the "Relaxed Sequin Ruched Sleeve Blazer," Charlotte penned: "Marks & Spencer’s £69 down to £12."

The blazer, which has a relaxed fit, is covered in sparkling sequins perfect for a party-ready look and features ruched sleeves and a shawl collar, offering a laid-back finish.

It wasn't long before the post racked up hundreds of likes and comments - with many eager to get their hands on the sparkly garment.

"Lush," praised one.

A second penned: "Lovely for new year!"

A third enthused: "Oh wowwwwww great bargain!"

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Absolutely amazing."

Another noted: "Absolutely gorgeous!!!"

A further tagged a friend and asked: "Have you seen this? Love an amazing deal."

And one more added: "Wow brilliant!"

