FIFA 23 pays artistic tribute to Pelé following his passing

By Georgina Young
 4 days ago
EDSON Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, passed away yesterday (December 29) after battling with cancer.

Pelé is known as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and is the only player to win three World Cups.

FIFA 23's tribute to the star. Credit: EA Sports

He started Brazil on their path to World Cup domination, with the country winning the tournament five times in total.

Alongside the many others paying tribute to Pelé, including Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, FIFA 23 posted its own artistic tribute.

The official FIFA 23 Twitter account posted art drawn of the player in his prime alongside the message: “The King of The World’s Game.

“Obrigado, Pelé.”

Obrigado is Portuguese for “thank you”, Pelé’s native language.

Pelé’s FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) cards are some of the most popular in the game and come with impressive ratings between 91 and 98.

However, they are extremely rare cards to get and are currently selling on the in-game transfer market for around 2 to 7million FUT coins, roughly £5.7k to £19.5k ($16.9k to $23.5k).

What will happen to his card following his passing is currently unknown, as it depends on EA Sports' deal with Pelé’s estate to use his likeness.

In the past, players who have passed away, like Maradona, have had their cards removed from the game.

Fans are calling to the developers to create some in-game tribute to one of football’s greatest players of all time.

There are many ways FIFA 23 could honour Pelé’s memory using in-game tributes.

Players can take part in FUT Moments which show prominent events from a player's life.

A new FUT Moment starring Pelé would be welcomed by fans.

Most fans would like the chance to play with Pelé to see his skills in action once more.

This could be done via a loan Pelé card, or by introducing a new limited-time Pelé card into FIFA 23.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

