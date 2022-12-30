Read full article on original website
The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend
MotorTrend has picked its best SUV for 2023. Here's how an EV took the title. The post The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Digital Trends
2023 Tesla Roadster: release date, specs, rumors, and news
Teslas are already known for being sleek and fast, but there’s an even sleeker and even faster model on the way — Tesla is reviving the Telsa Roadster. The original Tesla Roadster was the company’s first car and was essentially a Tesla powertrain in the body of a Lotus Elise. But the new Roadster is its own thing — and it’s been designed from the ground up.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
makeuseof.com
5 Awesome Features of the Rivian Amazon Delivery Van
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Rivian is an automaker best known for its excellent R1 line of vehicles. The R1T is especially iconic with its cartoonish mug and awesome off-road capability.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Harness The Sun's Energy And Go Electric: 5 Best Solar Cars On The Market
In an era of electric vehicles, all major car manufacturers strive to stand out from the crowd with unique models, that continuously offer greater range and power; while some new brands have also innovated EVs by integrating solar cells into the car body, in order to provide 100% solar energy to the battery pack in an ecological, sustainable way.
Top Speed
Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast
Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
insideevs.com
New Tesla FSD Beta Update Will Allow Turning Off Steering Wheel Nags
A new update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature is coming this January, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet. After several messages from FSD Beta users urging Musk to get rid of the steering wheel prompts while using the driver-assist system, the company’s CEO replied saying that the change is coming in an update scheduled for this month.
torquenews.com
The 8 Small SUVs Best For Snow And Subaru Outback, Forester Vs. Jeep Wrangler
What are the best new models if you shop for a compact SUV that can handle the snow and get you to your destination safely? The 2023 Subaru Outback and Forester rank high, but how do they compare with the Jeep Wrangler? Find out from the new report here. Which...
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
torquenews.com
Tesla Announces Investor Date, Promising a Discussion on Gen 3 Platform
Mark your calendars for Tesla’s Investor Day. Just about an hour ago Tesla announced a set date for hosting an Investor Day and gave short insight into what it will reveal to investors. It's a lot of information in a short paragraph. If you are not a Tesla investor,...
Golf.com
Costco bolstering its golf gear with surprising equipment reveal
After finding success with products like golf balls, gloves, wedge sets and putters, it looks like Costco is ready to enter the chat when it comes to producing irons. With the popularity of inexpensive hollow-body irons in the marketplace, this isn’t a shock, but still a big surprise. Based...
torquenews.com
Uncovering Tesla's 2023: A Pre-Look At The Automaker's Packed Schedule
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. In this report let's look at Tesla's 2023 schedule, see what we can expect and how full Tesla's plate is in 2023. As I tell you this story, please Like this video if you find it informative and helpful to make decisions.
Carscoops
2022 Expected To Be The Worst Year For U.S. Auto Sales In Over A Decade
2022 is coming to a close and it’s shaping up to be a year automakers would like to forget as sales are expected to be the worst in over a decade. While the final numbers should be out early next year, Cox Automotive estimates that automakers will have sold nearly 13.9 million vehicles in the United States. If that number pans out, it would be an 8% drop from 2021 and a roughly 4.8% decline from 2020, when the economy ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even more telling, it would be the worst result since 2011.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
torquenews.com
Tesla Megapack Is a Sleeping Giant
Tesla has ramped up production of its Megapack product, which is a large amount of stationary battery storage. Utilities will want these. Tesla's Megapack is a giant stationary storage of batteries. These are being made with LFP batteries now and these types of batteries are much more long lasting and can be charged to 100% without too much degradation. In fact, my Model 3 RWD uses LFP batteries and I've charged it to 100% quite regularly.
torquenews.com
Aptera Wows With Pre-Production Delta Design Reveal
We have a video from Aptera Motors, showing the parts and design of its Delta vehicle, the vehicle that will be worked on right before production begins. Delta is Aptera's production-intent vehicle design. Aptera is showcasing the union of the continuous improvements made throughout the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma development phases. Aptera says this is important because Delta will pave the way for the Launch Edition Aptera: the first and most exclusive vehicles Aptera will start production on.
