Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
‘Married at First Sight’: Couple From San Diego Announce Divorce
Five couples wed on 'Married at First Sight' on Season 15's San Diego season, but only one couple seemingly remain married today.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is starting off the New Year by continuing to give her candid takes on episodes of the TLC reality series. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown posted her second YouTube recap of a season 17 episode of the hit show and, once again, didn't hold back.
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Walks Out After Usman Calls Her a 'Pig'
Angela is back to her old 90 Day Fiancé antics. On part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s four part tell-all on Sunday, Angela walked out after immediately getting confrontational with her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members before taping even officially started, particularly, her longtime nemesis, Usman.
WHAS 11
Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
WHAS 11
Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working
Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her
Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
WHAS 11
Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth
Justin Long is celebrating his lady love on her special day. The Barbarian star penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, in recognition of her 40th birthday. Long, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy tribute to the birthday girl, alongside a slideshow of sweet...
WHAS 11
Brody Jenner Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Tia Blanco
Brody Jenner is going to be a dad! Over the weekend, the former The Hills star kicked off 2023 by sharing that he and his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, are expecting their first child. "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of...
WHAS 11
Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit
Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking
Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
WHAS 11
'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury
To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
WHAS 11
Anita Pointer, GRAMMY-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Anita Pointer has died. The GRAMMY-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters died surrounded by her family on New Year's Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said in a press release. She was 74. Anita, whose daughter, Jada, died in 2003, was remembered by her surviving family -- her sister, Ruth,...
Comments / 0