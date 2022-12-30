ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+'s Severance leads top ten TV shows of 2022 - with House Of The Dragon and The White Lotus

By Emma Powell Deputy Showbusiness News Editor For The Daily Mail
 4 days ago

In a year when our work-life balance is still the focus of much debate, it might be surprising that the top television show is about... an office.

Severance, a dystopian series in which workers have their minds and memories ‘severed’ between their office and personal lives, has been crowned the top TV show of 2022 by RadioTimes.com .

The Apple TV+ show led a top ten dominated by streaming services, which won seven spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTSwA_0jzC7Dic00

Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon and The White Lotus, both on Sky, placed second and third respectively.

BBC shows The Responder, starring Martin Freeman, Adam Kay’s medical drama This is Going to Hurt and The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, were the only terrestrial programmes in the top ten – at fourth, fifth and seventh respectively.

Bad Sisters on Apple TV+ came sixth, Netflix’s crime drama Ozark was eighth, Now TV’s The Lazarus Project was ninth and the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor was number ten.

Only 20 out of 50 shows, including the last episodes of Australian soap Neighbours, were from traditional broadcasters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaNwl_0jzC7Dic00

Best TV shows of 2022

1. Severance

2. House of the Dragon

3. The White Lotus

4. The Responder

5. This Is Going to Hurt

6. Bad Sisters

7. The Tourist

8. Ozark

9. The Lazarus Project

10. Andor

11. Better Call Saul

12. The Capture

13. Only Murders in the Building

14. The Bear

15. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

16. Big Boys

17. Derry Girls

18. Sherwood

19. Taskmaster

20. Industry

21. Peaky Blinders

22. The Staircase

23. Hacks

24. Blackbird

25. The Traitors

26. Slow Horses

27. Stranger Things

28. Heartstopper

29. Neighbours

30. The Boys

31. Inside Man

32. Euphoria

33. The Sandman

34. Karen Pirie

35. Abbot Elementary

36. The English

37. Chloe

38. Strictly Come Dancing

39. Doctor Who

40. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

41. Breeders

42. Don't Hug Me I'm Scared

43. Wednesday

44. The Crown

45. Bridgerton

46. The Rehearsal

47. Love Island

48. The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe

49. Love Is Blind

50. From Scratch

The BBC dominated terrestrial TV thanks to Chloe, Industry and the final series of Peaky Blinders.

ITV had only two – female-led crime drama Karen Pirie as well as The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe based on the story of John Darwin who faked his own death.

Netflix dominated the streaming platforms with ten shows in the Top 50, followed by Disney+ with five and Apple TV+ with four.

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro.

The show has already been renewed by the streaming giant for a second season, however a release date is yet to be announced.

The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to an end in October, breaking a new viewership record.

The Season 1 finale - dubbed The Black Queen - was watched by 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, according to an HBO press release.

The viewership was the highest for an HBO season finale since the series finale of Game of Thrones in May 2019.

The numbers - compiled from both Nielsen and first-party data - are even more impressive given the heavy competition from NBC's Sunday Night Football and Fox's ALCS game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5tCf_0jzC7Dic00

House of the Dragon debuted on August 21, drawing in 9.986 million viewers, the largest numbers for any premiere in HBO history.

Each of the House of the Dragon Season 1 episodes are now averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S.

Each episode more than triples its average debut night audience with strong catch-up viewing.

The first season of House of the Dragon is also tracking close to the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which averaged 32.8 million viewers across all platforms in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHc2U_0jzC7Dic00

House of the Dragon - which is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones - has also become a juggernaut on social media as well.

The show ranked #1 as the 'most social series across all TV and streaming' according to Talkwater's total interactions rankings.

The series was the #1 trending topic on Twitter for 10 straight hours in the U.S. on Sunday night, while global metric have increased more than 30% since its premiere.

The show also lead to 'elevated viewership' of the flagship series Game of Thrones, which saw 'month over month gains' this summer before House of the Dragon debuted.

The ascent culminated in its, 'all-time highest weekly audience on HBO Max following the House of the Dragon premiere.'

House of the Dragon has also surpassed Game of Thrones Season 8 as the most viewed title ever in Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an HBO streaming service.

The series streams on HBO Max in 39 countries in Latin America, 21 countries across Europe and on HBO GO in SEA, HK and TW.

HBO has already renewed House of the Dragon for Season 2, which is expected to start filming in January 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAXEH_0jzC7Dic00

