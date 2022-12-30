ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Column: Cotton Bowl shows USC to be a true Lincoln Riley team in Year 1

Thirteen months of euphoria over the Lincoln Riley hire ended with USC’s 46-45 loss to Tulane in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. After all the sound and fury, USC finds itself the epitome of a Lincoln Riley team. The Trojans were an elite offense all season long and they were elite once more en route to putting up those 45 points against the Green Wave. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams tossed a Cotton Bowl record five touchdown passes and Brenden Rice stepped up magnificently in the absence of top receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. The son of Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice had six catches on 11 targets for 174 yards with two touchdowns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy