Thirteen months of euphoria over the Lincoln Riley hire ended with USC’s 46-45 loss to Tulane in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. After all the sound and fury, USC finds itself the epitome of a Lincoln Riley team. The Trojans were an elite offense all season long and they were elite once more en route to putting up those 45 points against the Green Wave. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams tossed a Cotton Bowl record five touchdown passes and Brenden Rice stepped up magnificently in the absence of top receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. The son of Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice had six catches on 11 targets for 174 yards with two touchdowns.

