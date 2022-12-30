Read full article on original website
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
Demonstrators denounce Stroger Hospital, say patient was denied rights
Close to 200 people joined the loved ones of accidental shooting victim Roger Solis.
cwbchicago.com
Victim critical after men attacked him with board, mailbox, knife in Boystown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by three men armed with various weapons in Boystown early Monday. The victim is in critical condition. The 40-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham, just east of the Halsted Street nightlife strip, when the offenders approached him around 12:10 a.m., according to a Chicago police statement.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park Police Foundation license plate holders for sale
The Palos Park Police Foundation is dedicated to preventing crime, saving lives and making our community a better and safer place to live and work, by assisting the Police Department with resources not available from the village. The Foundation is the major source of private support for the PPPD. The...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
Same Lincoln Park condo building sees multiple burglaries Friday night
Chicago police are investigating two break-ins that took place Friday night in the same Lincoln Park condo building. The robberies happened about 11 p.m. near Kenmore and Lincoln Avenues, police said.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
Fallen Chicago police officer remembered by community 11 years after his death
Members of the Chicago Police Department and Austin residents gathered to honor officer Clifton Lewis Thursday – 11 years after Lewis was killed while attempting to stop an armed robbery on Austin Boulevard.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park prepares for the winter season
With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
cwbchicago.com
Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park
Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior. Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Man charged in Oak Lawn ruse burglary
A Chicago man has been charged with burglary in connection with a ruse theft at Reilly’s Daughter on December 19. Ronald Browning, 74, of the 7700 block of South Yates Avenue in Chicago, has been charged with burglary and one count of felony theft after he was apprehended thanks to a collaborative effort between Chicago police and suburban police departments including Oak Lawn.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
cwbchicago.com
73-year-old man badly beaten and robbed after interrupting a package thief in Lakeview
Chicago — A 73-year-old Lakeview man remains hospitalized after he was severely beaten and robbed, apparently while confronting a package thief in his apartment building, according to Chicago police and a source. It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 700 block of West California Terrace, a short, gated...
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
