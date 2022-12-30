ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

1440 WROK

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square

Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim critical after men attacked him with board, mailbox, knife in Boystown

Chicago police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by three men armed with various weapons in Boystown early Monday. The victim is in critical condition. The 40-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham, just east of the Halsted Street nightlife strip, when the offenders approached him around 12:10 a.m., according to a Chicago police statement.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park Police Foundation license plate holders for sale

The Palos Park Police Foundation is dedicated to preventing crime, saving lives and making our community a better and safer place to live and work, by assisting the Police Department with resources not available from the village. The Foundation is the major source of private support for the PPPD. The...
PALOS PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park prepares for the winter season

With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park

Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior. Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Man charged in Oak Lawn ruse burglary

A Chicago man has been charged with burglary in connection with a ruse theft at Reilly’s Daughter on December 19. Ronald Browning, 74, of the 7700 block of South Yates Avenue in Chicago, has been charged with burglary and one count of felony theft after he was apprehended thanks to a collaborative effort between Chicago police and suburban police departments including Oak Lawn.
OAK LAWN, IL

