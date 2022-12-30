ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cloudy skies for News Year’s Eve, rain possible throughout the weekend

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — It will be cloudy with mild temperatures this evening. It will be a great night to get out, but a rain jacket and an umbrella will be needed to start New Year’s weekend.

Showers will develop Saturday morning around 7 a.m. and continue through late morning. There could be a break in the rain during the midday hours.

The steadiest rain will set up mid-afternoon through the early evening.

The wet weather will impact outdoor plans on New Year’s Eve. Rain showers will taper off after dinner time and clear the area to ring in the New Year at midnight. The rainfall for Saturday is up to an expected quarter inch.

New Year’s Day will be dry and mild. Highs will reach around 50 degrees with warmer weather on the way for the beginning of the week. Highs will get to the 60s again on Tuesday with rain showers. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app to stay aware of changing conditions.

