Officials: Finding solution to trucks illegally parked on Mount Vernon street will be long-haul effort

Mount Vernon officials say that it will take a long time to come up with a solution to the issue of large trucks parking on a residential street.

Neighbors on South Fulton Avenue say giant trucks park in the area for days at a time, even though overnight parking is illegal there.

Members of the city council say they can craft legislation setting new rules and penalties. But they say that if a law is passed, they would need to get a special tow truck that can move big trucks that are in violation. They would also need a place to put the trucks since the city's tow yard isn't big enough.

"Even if we pass this legislation next week, the trucks won't disappear, but trust that we're working on it. It is a twofold problem. It's a legislation issue and an enforcement issue,” said Councilwoman Danielle Browne.

Resident Meleita Jones testified before the city council this week about the issue. She says sometimes she has to close her windows because the exhaust from the trucks that are idling all night gets into her townhouse.

Jones says she’s also concerned about public safety. She showed a picture of a truck blocking a fire hydrant.

"We're all calling the police. We're all calling City Hall. We'll continue to make our phone calls and ask for help until the situation's rectified,” she says.

One truck driver who also lives in the area told News 12 he obeys a city law that bans parking in the area between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. However, he says several ​other drivers, many from the Bronx, ditch their trucks on the street for days.

“These guys sit here every day. I moved. About 10 p.m., I'll be out tonight. I'll be back, and I'll go back and forth again. I'm not here, but I get in trouble for what these guys do," he says.

Jones says she's going to help the city with its towing and storage problems. She's already been making calls, looking mostly in New York City for towing companies and new places to store trucks that are towed.