ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Officials: Finding solution to trucks illegally parked on Mount Vernon street will be long-haul effort

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FebbP_0jzBernx00

Mount Vernon officials say that it will take a long time to come up with a solution to the issue of large trucks parking on a residential street.

Neighbors on South Fulton Avenue say giant trucks park in the area for days at a time, even though overnight parking is illegal there.

Members of the city council say they can craft legislation setting new rules and penalties. But they say that if a law is passed, they would need to get a special tow truck that can move big trucks that are in violation. They would also need a place to put the trucks since the city's tow yard isn't big enough.

"Even if we pass this legislation next week, the trucks won't disappear, but trust that we're working on it. It is a twofold problem. It's a legislation issue and an enforcement issue,” said Councilwoman Danielle Browne.

Resident Meleita Jones testified before the city council this week about the issue. She says sometimes she has to close her windows because the exhaust from the trucks that are idling all night gets into her townhouse.

Jones says she’s also concerned about public safety. She showed a picture of a truck blocking a fire hydrant.

"We're all calling the police. We're all calling City Hall. We'll continue to make our phone calls and ask for help until the situation's rectified,” she says.

One truck driver who also lives in the area told News 12 he obeys a city law that bans parking in the area between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. However, he says several ​other drivers, many from the Bronx, ditch their trucks on the street for days.

“These guys sit here every day. I moved. About 10 p.m., I'll be out tonight. I'll be back, and I'll go back and forth again. I'm not here, but I get in trouble for what these guys do," he says.

Jones says she's going to help the city with its towing and storage problems. She's already been making calls, looking mostly in New York City for towing companies and new places to store trucks that are towed.

Comments / 3

chalooter
2d ago

These dummies in Mount Vernon City hall just want to waste money. All you have to do is Boot the wheel. They have to pay to release. They lose run time. This will get their attention. They run to boot everyone else for alternate side when the sweeper never comes anyway.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy