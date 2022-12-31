ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Prosecutor: Parents charged after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a baby’s parents after he overdosed on drugs.

Authorities say 28-year-old Alexander Green and 23-year-old Rosalia Diasio were both charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Green was also charged with numerous drug offenses.

Police say that it was shortly before noon on Thursday that Hazlet and Holmdel police officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping plaza near Middle Road and Laurel Avenue for reports of a child suffering a medical episode. Officials say that it appeared that the 1-year-old was suffering from an opioid overdose. Police officers administered naloxone and revived the child. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

“As the national opioid epidemic has worsened, naloxone has become as much a fundamental component of a police officer’s daily toolkit as a flashlight or handcuffs – and yesterday’s events offer a textbook example of why that is,” Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office says authorities searched the couple’s Hazlet home and found more than 1,000 suspected alprazolam pills, as well as suspected prescription amphetamines, crystal meth, heroin, ketamine, LSD, oxycodone and psilocybin mushrooms.

The 1-year-old is now in the custody of a relative, according to the prosecutor.

