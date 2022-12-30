ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Young women from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

The event, which has been described as 'patriotic' and a 'traditional family occasion', is a mainstay of the city's social scene and considered one of the most prestigious events of its kind.

And attendance does not come cheap, with the entry fee for previous years reportedly exceeding $20,000, and debutantes also having to splash out on expensive frocks from designers including Vera Wang, jewellery, and hair and make-up .

The invitation-only bash, which introduces well-connected young women to high society, last night saw more than 20 debutantes representing Belgium, England, France , Greece , Iran , Scotland, and five American states.

Among them were Arabella Francesca Pierson Sainty representing England, as well as Sophie Drummond-Herdman and Violet Drummond of Megginch of Scotland alongside others.

Donning dazzling white gowns, they made their society debut in style, adding white gloves and sparkling jewels to their outfits for a touch of bling. Only the debutantes are permitted to sport white for the evening.

They were each accompanied by an escort, who were all smartly decked out in full evening dress - black tail coat, black trousers, white shirt with pique front, white pique vest, white tie and white gloves.

Escorts can be a brother, family member or close family friend around her age, or the committee can assign escorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sA6Vj_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3LEl_0jzBaRuL00

The dress code for their fathers is the same, with full evening dress required, though no white gloves.

According to the International Debutante organisation, last night's evening began with the receiving line in the Terrace Room Balcony.

Here, the debutantes met with guests, while photos were snapped both candidly and for the press.

After the receiving lines, attendees moved into the Plaza's Terrace Room, where they enjoyed cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xq7Xr_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1sxq_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6Cbe_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbhRu_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuHiB_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtFAu_0jzBaRuL00

Then, after dinner and dancing, the debutantes were presented, one at a time, accompanied by their escorts, as well as orchestral music chosen to represent the country or state they represented.

Founded in 1954 by Beatrice Dinsmore Joyce, the ball has welcomed debutantes from 75 countries over the years.

The majority of attendees hail from the US, with France, England, Italy and Germany then being represented most frequently.

Among the high society guests to have graced the ball are daughters and granddaughters of United States Presidents and United States representatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0490hd_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE5Ye_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15neWq_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wQNL_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeA13_0jzBaRuL00

They include the three granddaughters and four great-granddaughters of President Eisenhower, both daughters and one granddaughter of President Nixon, two granddaughters of President Johnson and one granddaughter of President Bush.

In order to snag an invitation to the ball, debutantes must be recommended by a previous debutante of the event.

They then must also be accepted by the Chairmen of the Debutante Committee of the International Debutante Ball - as well as being able to afford the debutante presentation fee.

This has previously been reported to be around $22,000, which the ladies must pay to be a part of the event, which is a benefit for a number of charities, including the Soldiers’, Sailors’, Marines’, Coast Guard and Airmen’s Club of New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdEKS_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuRro_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8DLJ_0jzBaRuL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7IdN_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kvq3i_0jzBaRuL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IndBz_0jzBaRuL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGdfJ_0jzBaRuL00

These expenses, combined with the costs of travel, accommodations and tickets for friends and family make the evening a costly one.

However, one thing the ladies do not have to worry about paying for though are their male escorts for the evening.

In the past, they were provided by West Point but now must be obtained by the families of the young women, though the Ball's directors are happy to help with that task.

To be selected for the ball, debutantes must be 'women of distinction', who come from well-connected families, and are accomplished in athletics, community service, academics, philanthropy and charity.

THE HISTORY OF THE INTERNATIONAL DEBUTANTE BALL

One of the Vanderbilts started it all by noting that in the jet age, it’s a small world.

Reminiscing about her own debut, Consuelo Vanderbilt, future wife of the Duke of Marlborough, recalled it took two weeks for her to get to England for her debut, then another seven or eight days of exhausting travel to Paris for another ball in her honor.

'Girls don’t realize what a wonderful opportunity they have to fly around the globe to attend each other’s parties,' said Vanderbilt.

That remark sparked Beatrice Dinsmore Joyce, a New York Socialite with a dramatic flair for parties and pageantry, to create the first international Debutante Ball as a charity.

Today The International Ball Foundation helps support many charities including The Soldiers’, Sailors’, Marines’, Coast Guard and Airmen’s Club, a home away from home for the military and their families.

That first ball was held in 1954 and soon the annual event became a highlight of the winter social season. Traditionally, at the ball, each debutante is presented while accompanied by two escorts – a young man dressed in white tie and an assigned member from the Naval, Coast Guard, Air Force or Norwich Military Academy, who carries the flag or the country or state the debutante represents.

Lester Lanin and his orchestra have played appropriate music as each debutante is introduced to hundreds of guests who contribute to the Ball’s beneficiaries.

The International Debutante Ball provides a social context where young women and men from all over the world meet one another, have a wonderful and romantic time, and form lasting friendships.

Over the past decades, daughters of Diplomats, Ambassadors, Governors, Presidents, ancient European titles and distinguished Americans from all over the country have been brought together by the Ball and the various parties associated with it.

Read More:

Kate's most expensive fashion year yet! Princess of Wales wore a record £176,664 worth of new clothes in 2022

Happy families! Danish royals release new portrait of Queen Margrethe with BOTH her sons - despite spending Christmas apart after title row

Princess Kako of Japan marks her 28th birthday with new official portraits - after taking over duties from her sister Princess Mako who's moved to New York with her commoner husband

Comments / 204

kaarenwills
3d ago

What else is the upper one percent going to do with their almost tax free money? They celebrate their "specialness" and difference from the rest of us just because they can. After all, it's a tradition that only "they" can enjoy.

Reply(35)
83
Suzanne Mullaney
3d ago

it's so 'patriotic' ? Patriotic to what ?? there's 5 different countries involved !!🤣 if you throw out the words 'patriotic' and 'traditional' it makes exclusivity and excess acceptable 🙄

Reply(3)
44
Guest
2d ago

These debutantes are no different than some of the 16-year-olds that have very lavish lavish coming out 16 year old parties. No different.

Reply
20
Related
HOLAUSA

Royal family to start the New Year with big change

Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena will be starting the New Year with a big change. As of Jan. 1, 2023, the Prince and Princess titles of Prince Joachim of Denmark’s children﻿ will be discontinued. Back in September, the Danish Royal House announced Queen Margrethe...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: King Charles's fondness for Princess Beatrice led him to amend the Counsellors of State Act

King Charles's fudging of the Counsellors of State Act – adding Anne and Edward while retaining Harry and Andrew with an assurance that only 'working royals' will ever be used – has been attributed to his fondness for Princess Beatrice. She is a counsellor and has impressed Charles by combining 'normal' life with understated royal duty, something he sees as a template for the future. Sacrificing Harry and Andrew would have meant doing the same to Beatrice. But the King didn't want her tarred with the same brush as her banished dad.
People

Japan's Princess Kako Stars in Birthday Portraits, Embracing Elevated Role After Sister's Royal Exit

Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako Happy birthday, Princess Kako! The Japanese princess turned 28 on Thursday, and the Imperial Household Agency released new portraits of her to celebrate. In the autumnal photos, Kako smiled and posed on the grounds of the Akasaka imperial property residence in Tokyo, where many members of the Japanese royal family live. According to The Japan Times, Kako embraced a heavier royal workload throughout the past year after her elder sister,...
Upworthy

Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper

The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

717K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy